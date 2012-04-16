The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, lagging a 0.6 percent rise on the FTSE 100, but faring better than the FTSE 250 , which sheds 0.3 percent.

Oxford BioMedica's shares rise 14 percent after the company says a study for its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease meets its primary endpoint.

Chaarat Gold Holdings falls as much as 18 percent after the gold exploration company says the implementation of its Tulkubash project in Kyrgyzstan will be delayed until late 2013.

