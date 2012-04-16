Shares in United Utilities (UU) rise 0.8 percent as Nomura repeats its "buy" rating on the firm, which has underperformed its peer Severn Trent (SVT) recently, as bid speculation swirls around the sector.

United Utilities shares have fallen 2 percent in 2012, compared with a 2.6 percent gain on the FTSE 100 and 4.1 percent rise for Severn Trent.

United Utilities trades on 15 times 12-month forward price earnings, compared with Severn Trent on 15.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Data.

"We are not aware of any material change in the fundamental outlook for UU relative to other water companies since our last update. There has, however, been significant speculation in recent months around the potential for M&A within the UK water sector," Nomura says in a note.

"SVT might be seen by some as a more likely candidate for a takeover as it is smaller than UU, but nothing we have seen in recent weeks changes our perception of relative probabilities of takeouts for each of the UK water stocks," the broker says.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net