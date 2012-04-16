Euro STOXX 50 has turned negative for 2012-to-date and JP Morgan reckons the time has come for the energy sector - a laggard in the new year rally - to start outperforming thanks in part to higher oil prices.

The bank's strategists upgrade energy to 'overweight', favouring Shell , BP and ENI against a broadly cautious stance on European equities where they reckon overall "risk-reward remains unfavourable".

They turn more negative on the banking sector and recommend sticking with a long bet on Germany versus Spain "despite 25 percent outperformance year-to-date" on expectation that "policy intervention might be slow". Their view is supported by current market performance, with the DAX up 0.4 percent on the day, while the IBEX is down by a similar percentage.

"What would make us turn bullish? 1) Signs of a renewed pickup in macro momentum ... 2) If the policy response by U.S., EMU (euro zone) or China becomes more aggressive," JP Morgan's team, lead by Mislav Matejka, says in a strategy note.

