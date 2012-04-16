Shares in International Power gain 3.2 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 risers, as GDF Suez agrees to buy the 30 percent of the British power producer it does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).

"We had thought that there would be an agreed offer at a level closer to our previous price target 'of 417 pence or fractionally higher', and the recommended offer is neatly within this ballpark," Investec Securities says in a note.

The broker does not see any regulatory issues with the deal and raises its target price for International Power to 422 pence from 417 pence, but says if the bid fails to crystallise there will be valuation risks.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net