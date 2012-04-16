European equities are likely to rise as global economic growth improves, albeit gently, valuations are attractive and risk appetite is low, HSBC says.

"To forecast positive (earnings) growth when the euro zone economy is in recession may appear optimistic but we find that European earnings are influenced more by global than European economic growth," it says a note, adding that consensus earnings forecasts are stabilising.

"Consensus pan-Europe EPS growth for 2012 has fallen to 5 percent, in line with our top-down forecast. We emphasise overweight positions in banks, materials and energy, and increase capital goods and media to overweight."

HSBC says the sovereign debt crisis has flared up again in April and the financial system is far from healthy. However, a prospective price to earnings (PE) of 10.2 times largely discounts these risks. "We see scope for this multiple to expand now that earnings are stabilising," its strategists say.

"We believe there is a case for cyclical exposure now that the slowdown in the global economy looks to be more like a mid-cycle lull than a double dip."

HSBC's Europe Super Ten list includes Adecco, Alstom, AXA, Experian and Rio Tinto .

