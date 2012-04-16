Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset , fall 3 percent to a fresh all-time low as weak prospects for advertising spending in its home Italian market outweigh possible positive developments around TV frequencies.

"The company is still facing a strong advertising storm, as it seems March figures are not so encouraging. Having said that, the news on frequencies, if confirmed, would be extremely good for the company," Mediobanca says in a note. "We would expect the markets to appreciate."

Italy's government is this week expected to review rules to assign digital TV frequencies, after scrapping plans to award them for free by the previous executive - led by key Mediaset shareholder Silvio Berlusconi.

Press reports at the weekend say Mediaset could secure additional TV frequencies without any additional cash-out even in the event of an auction, by using frequencies now limited to mobile TV.

