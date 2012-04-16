The stocks sell-off, which has seen Euro STOXX 50 bluechips shed nearly 12 percent in the past month to more than erase new year gains, has opened up an opportunity, says Societe Generale.

"We think it is time to think contrarian and turn bull again on equities, as investors have cashed out their gains from the last equity rally," it says.

The bank's own sentiment indicator has started to recover from a recent five-month low, while other signals are still very much in risk-off mode - implied volatility has bounced up and safe-haven bunds are outperforming.

Euro STOXX 50 index up 0.6 percent on the day, recovering some of last week's nearly 9 percent drop, which was its worst showing in four months.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net