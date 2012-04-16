The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent higher in mid session trade, lagging a 0.7 percent rise on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 is 0.1 percent lower.

Oxford BioMedica's jumps 43.5 percent after the company says a study for its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease meets its primary endpoint.

Chaarat Gold Holdings falls 16.8 percent after the gold exploration company says the implementation of its Tulkubash project in Kyrgyzstan will be delayed until late 2013.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net