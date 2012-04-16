Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia fall as far as their historic low point of 0.22 euros and are the steepest decliners in Brussels as investors worry about the bank's exposure to troubled Spain.

"The Greek exposure was largely written down, but there's still a huge chunk of Spain and Italy there," says Bank Degroof analyst Marc Leemans.

Dexia said in February that its maximum credit risk exposure to Spanish government bonds was 488 million euros as of the end of last year.

The last time that shares in Dexia reached 0.22 euros was in November.

Reuters messaging rm://dben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net