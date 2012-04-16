Shares in Man Group shed 2.6 percent as JP Morgan cuts its earnings estimates on the World's largest listed hedge fund firm and lowers its target price to 109 pence from 150 pence in a broader note on fund managers.

JP Morgan says it is downgrading estimates principally as a result of a continued weak performance from its AHL fund.

The broker says Man Group is more expensive on a prospective price-to-earnings basis now than it was when the share price was 10 percent higher at the start of the year, in contrast with Aberdeen Asset Management whose share have more than 20 percent, driven by earnings upgrades.

The next month will see a number of companies report on flows and assets under management in the period to March 2012 amd JP morgan expects that the overall message on flows will be muted.

