Buying options for upside exposure looks compelling on cheaper cyclical sectors, analysts at Deutsche Bank say in a note, citing the mining sector, which was starting to perform relatively well even on market 'down days'.

To tap into upside on the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, the bank advises buying a September 2012 100 percent call at an indicative offer of 4.05 percent, with implied volatility of 30.5 percent.

Its second trade idea involves buying a September 2012 110 percent call on the same index and funding it by selling a 109 percent call on the Euro STOXX Autos and Parts index, for a zero premium.

"ATM implied volatility bottomed out during the recent market sell-offs, although it did not "explode", even as some sectors had quite large moves lower(e.g. Miners and Banks fell nearly 20% from recent highs to lows).

"Our Volatility Viewfinder (P15) shows IV remains low on many sectors, pointing us towards buying options to position for upside exposure (e.g. buying outright calls), instead of alternative strategies like buying call spreads or selling puts," they add.

