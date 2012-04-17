Recent price action has highlighted the need for defensive exposure and it is too early to shift to an aggressive cyclical stance, given the relatively small correction in the S&P 500 since mid-March and elections in France and Greece next month, UBS says.

Pharmaceuticals and media rank at the top of its seven-factor defensive sector scorecard, UBS says in a note, adding pharma is the sector least exposed to macro and sovereign risk and more than 60 percent of European media market cap is defensive.

Defensive stocks offering growth and reasonable valuations include GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Merck in the pharma sector and Pearson, Reed Elsevier and Wolters Kluwer in the media sector. In the consumer staples space, it lists Danone, Reckitt Benckiser and Sainsbury.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net