Shares in Tenaris drop 5 percent, bucking a 0.8 percent stronger FTSE MIB, hit by fears about its operations in South-America after Argentina's decision to nationalise oil major Repsol's majority stake in YPF .

Tenaris, a major global supplier of seamless steel pipes, is controlled by Techint, an Italo-Argentine steel and engineering group.

"The Argentina risk is weighing on Tenaris," a Milan-based trader says.

"The risk appeared for now limited to Repsol's situation. However, it is a serious decision which leads to a phase of uncertainty," the trader adds citing a broker's note.

Tenaris is the third most traded stock in early trade, at 73 percent of its 90-day daily average, just behind Reposl itself, down 5.2 percent in volume 110 percent of its average.

For more on the Repsol story, click

Reuters messaging rm://giancarlo.navach.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net