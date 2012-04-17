Shares in ITV soar 2.2 percent, among the top gainers and outperforming a rising FTSE 100, helped by Exane BNP Paribas raising its recommendation on the British media firm to "outperform" from "neutral", on growing confidence of ITV's capacity to beat consensus expectations.

"ITV should benefit more broadly from the BBC's cost-cutting plan. In addition, advertising trends in Europe are reshuffling market positions between pubcasters, commercial FTA (free-to-air) and pay-TV operators," Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.

ITV shares are among the most heavily traded on the FTSE 100 early on Tuesday and trade forward 12-month smart earnings estimate of around 9.7 times, with a predicted earnings surprise for the full-year of 4.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

That compares with BSkyB on a PE of 12 times and predicted earning surprise of -0.1 percent.

