Shares in Burberry Group and Marks & Spencer are among the top fallers on a rising FTSE 100 index as the two retailers fall 4.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, after publishing results updates.

British luxury brand Burberry Group met analyst forecasts with an 18 percent rise in second half sales, but traders say it was time to take profit on the stock after expectations had risen "too quickly" over the last quarter, driving the shares up 28 percent year to date.

"I think over the past few months the expectations for Burberry might have climbed to quickly," a London-based trader says. "No doubt they are well positioned and especially Asia will play a bigger and bigger role, still will be more and more difficult to keep the momentum at such a high level."

Merchant Securities downgrades Burberry's shares to "hold" from "buy", saying the stock is fairly priced even after factoring in the continued sales growth momentum.

Burberry trades at 19.6 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, a premium to P/E multiples of 17.2 and 18.5 for luxury peers Richemont and PPR, respectively, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

Marks & Spencer, seen as a bellwether for the British retail sector, missed forecasts for underlying fourth quarter sales, with growth in food sales failing to offset a weaker outcome in general merchandise.

"A disappointing performance from General Merchandise has given profit takers the invitation they needed," Richard J Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.

"The general market view of the shares as a strong hold may come under a small degree of pressure in the short term."

Peers Next and Debenhams fall 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

