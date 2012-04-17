Shares in Afren Plc rise more than 8 percent, the top risers on Britain's mid-cap FTSE 250 index, after the oil explorer makes a "significant" oil discovery in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Afren says the find in the Ain Sifni exploration block, which is operated by Hunt Oil, suggested the results of the Simrit-2 well suggested the block had "the potential to be transformational for Afren".

"This is positive news," analysts at N+1 Brewin write in a note to clients. "Initial indications are good (oil column thicker than anticipated) and with a further two exploration wells expected Afren could gain momentum."

The analysts, however, caution that potential volume and commerciality won't be clear until after the test.

