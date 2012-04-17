Shares in TiGenix rise as much as 12 percent to become the strongest risers in Brussels after the company says its stem cell treatment for arthritis has proved safe in preliminary mid-stage clinical tests, clearing the way for it to be used at stronger doses.

"The Safety Monitoring Board decision implies that in rheumatoid arthritis dosing is not a limiting factor and expansion to higher ranges in other indications that are being evaluated by the company could be possible," KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel says.

