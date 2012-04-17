Nomura says that maintaining a bullish outlook for European companies has been a tough challenge in the past few weeks, but the gap between the risk premium and the level of volatility is wide and could support a rally in equities.

It is "overweight" on cyclicals and "underweight" defensive sectors. Within the Cyclicals, it is adjusting its allocation more in favour of resources at the expense of industrials. It is also trimming its weighting in tech companies and adding to banks.

"An interesting feature of the past month has been the sharply increased willingness of investors to discriminate between European countries and stocks. This should be encouraging for active managers as it provides the ability to add value, as opposed to the highly correlated moves of last year," Nomura says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net