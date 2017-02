The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent higher in early deals, trailing behind a 0.6 percent gain on the FTSE 100 and 0.4 percent rise on the FTSE 250.

Sepura jumps more than 11 percent after the digital radio maker says it sees full-year profit beating current views.

Renold falls 6.6 percent after the supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products reports a mixed outlook in its latest trading update.

