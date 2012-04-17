Shares in pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland jump 22 percent to the top of the German midcap index boosted by a report that it has won an auction for broadcast rights for German soccer.

German daily newspaper Bild reports that Sky Deutschland beat out heavy-weight challenger Deutsche Telekom in the auction for cable and satellite rights to Bundesliga action..

"This is clearly positive, even though the a price is not named so far," says a German trader.

For the loss-making pay-TV company, which is 49.9 percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, the cable and satellite rights are key to its survival because soccer is a main draw for many of its 3 million subscribers.

Sky Deutschland shares hit a 2-1/2 month high, while its intra-day gain is also the biggest in 2-1/2 months. The stock is up 74 percent so far this year and has added almost 85 percent since December 15, when it hit a 13-month low.

Trading volumes are almost triple the stock's 90-day average after almost two hours of trading. This compares to 67 percent for the midcap index.

