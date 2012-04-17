Shares in Barclays add 3.2 percent, bouncing after falls over the previous two trading days and outperforming a rising FTSE 100, as BofA Merrill Lynch says that earnings upgrades could be on the horizon for the UK lender.

"After a multi-period downgrade cycle we think Barclays has turned a corner driven by improving FICC revenues, positive operating leverage and an improving core banking franchise," BofA Merrill Lynch says in a note.

"With Eurozone fears hitting the shares recently, we think the 1Q results could re-focus investors to the fundamental attractions," it says.

Barclays has a forward 12-months predicted earnings surprise of 1.9 percent, compared with -9.1 percent and 1.2 percent for peers Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Barclays trades on 12-month forward price earings smart estimate of 6.5 times, while Lloyds and RBS trade on 8.4 times and 12.2 times respectively.

Traders say Barclays shares were also getting a lift on the back of a bullish note from Morgan Stanley, which are upbeat on the firm ahead of results due on April 26.

The broker has an "overweight" stance on Barclays and says it sees the potential for a rerating longer-term.

Barclays is outperforming a broader rebound for UK-listed banks on Tuesday with investors buying in on the dips having shed 2.5 percent in 2 trading days. The banks have fallen more than 10 percent from their 2012 peak as valuation concerns and Spanish debt worries have resurfaced.

