Shares in Schroders gain 2.7 percent as Citigroup upgrades its rating for the investment firm to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds in a broader note on asset managers.

"We remain bullish on equity markets, in particular Global Emerging Markets and Asia. We would see any dips as an attractive buying opportunity for our favoured stocks: Aberdeen (Asset management) and GAM Holding," Citi says in a note.

F&C Asset Management rises 1.1 percent as Citi upgrades its rating to a high risk "buy" from "neutral".

The broker cuts its earning per share (EPS) forecasts by 15 percent in 2012 and 10 percent in 2013 for F&C to reflect 'worst case' mandate loss scenario, but says it sees valuation upside on the basis of these clean numbers.

Man Group lags its peers, up 0.8 percent, as Citi cuts its EPS estimates by 15 percent in 2012 and 43 percent in 2013 and lowers its target price to 100 pence from 150 pence, to reflect lower performance fee and negative re-balancing forecasts.

It maintains its "neutral" stance on the stock but moves its risk rating for Man Group to high.

