Shares in JD Wetherspoon (JDW) gain 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as HSBC Securities double-upgrades its rating for the pubs firm to "overweight" from "underweight" on valuation grounds.

HSBC says headwinds have been well flagged and are in the price, but tailwinds less so, saying "JDW is our preferred play on the Olympics and European Football Championships."

JD Wetherspoon's shares have fallen 2.4 percent in 2012, compared with an 11.4 percent gain by the FTSE 250 and a 5.1 percent rise by peer Greene King .

Greene King shares are flat, underperforming as HSBC cuts its rating to "neutral" from "overweight" also on valuation grounds, weith the stock having outperformed peers over the last six months.

HSBC says there are limited catalysts in sight, with comparatives getting tougher for Greene King.

