The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.8 percent and the midcaps 0.5 percent firmer.

Online gaming software provider Playtech falls more than 4 percent after announcing plans to spend 95 million euros ($124.1 million) buying assets owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi who founded Playtech and still owns a 48 percent stake in the company.

"Ninety five million euros is a significant investment, especially in an area that is relatively unproven - there is no mention of the current profitability of the assets being acquired in this morning's announcement," Davy Research says in a note.

Sepura jumps nearly 12 percent after the digital radio maker says it sees full-year profits beating current views.

