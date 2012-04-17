Goldman Sachs recommends a selective approach when picking stocks with high dividend yields, highlighting generous payouts often come at expensive valuations and may be difficult to sustain.

"High dividend yield stocks, in aggregate, do not appear 'cheap' right now, and depending on the growth outlook, there is a risk of value traps, or 'yield traps'," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

The bank calculates the price-to-earnings discount for companies with dividend yields above 5 percent is around 20 percent, which is close to the lows of the past 15 years and compares to a high of more than 60 percent in 2000.

It recommends picking companies with dividend yields in the 4-6 percent range, which Goldman deems more likely to sustain and even increase their payouts.

"These companies tend to be able to grow dividends because expected growth is higher and payout ratios are lower, leverage tends to leave a bit more leeway and cash-to-asset ratios provide a buffer in the event of earnings shocks," the bank says.

The bank proposes a portfolio of European stocks offering an expected 2011 dividend yield above 3.8 percent, featuring insurance and media as the two most heavily weighed sectors through companies such as French insurer Axa and German publisher Axel Springer.

Reuters messaging rm://firstname.lastname.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net