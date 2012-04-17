European utilities offer a contrarian buy opportunity as they appear under owned in absolute terms, relative to other sectors and historically, a BofA Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers shows.

A net 45 percent of respondents are "underweight" utilities in their portfolios this month, down from a net 40 percent in March and an "extremely low reading compared to history", the bank says.

It proposes a pair trade with the Oil & Gas sector, which is at a net 22 percent "overweight", noting the difference between the sectors' weighting is above 60 points, which BofA-ML sees as a level triggering a contrarian signal.

The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index has fallen 24 percent since the end of 2009, compared with a 1.1 percent rise for the STOXX Europe 600, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The sector, which is domestically focused, was hit by concerns about Europe's sluggish economic growth and sovereign debt crisis, which led some governments to raise taxes or cut incentives for utilities.

