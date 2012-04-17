The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, lagging much stronger gains by the blue chips and the midcaps, ahead 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Galileo Resources jumps 9.5 percent after the AIM-quoted emerging African exploration company announces an indicated, independent gross resource estimate of 28.93 million tonnes of total rare earth oxides and Yttrium at its Glenover Rare Earths Joint Venture project, in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.

Renold falls 9.9 percent after the supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products gives a mixed outlook in its latest trading update.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net