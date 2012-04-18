European stock index futures pointed to a fractionally higher open on Wednesday as equities consolidated gains after a two-day rally.

At 0600 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC futures were both up 0.1 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

BHP BILLITON PLC MARCH OUTPUT

FRESNILLO PLC TRADING

LVMH Q1 SALES

BUNZL PLC TRADING

ASML HOLDING NV Q1

GAM HOLDING AG Q1 TRADE

GKN PLC Q1 TRADE

HEINEKEN NV Q1 TRADE

SYNGENTA AG Q1 TRADE

TESCO PLC PRELIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT):

BMO Q1 2012 Abbott

AMC Q1 2012 American Express Company

BMO Q1 2012 BNY Mellon

AMC Q1 2012 eBay

BMO Q1 2012 Halliburton Company

2100 Q1 2012 Marriott International

AMC Q2 2012 Qualcomm Inc

AMC Q1 2012 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

AMC Q1 2012 Yum! Brands, Inc.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0800 EZ Current acccount

0800 EZ Net investment flow

0800 GB Claimant count

0830 GB MPC Vote

0830 GB ILO unemployment rate

0830 GB Average earnings

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net