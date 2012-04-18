(Repeats to add named item code)

Shares in Electrolux, the world's second biggest white goods maker, are down 3 percent in early trading after data late on Tuesday showed deliveries of the six biggest categories of appliances in North America fell 16.7 percent in March.

The decline in deliveries followed on from a 9 percent decline in the previous month and left shipments down 10 percent since the turn of the year, clouding hopes for a firm recovery in the hard-hit U.S. appliances market.

Cheuvreux analyst Johan Eliason says that while the decline in March was no huge surprise and that year-on-year comparison figures would grow easier as of April.

"But you have to admit minus 16.7 percent is a really weak figure," he says.

