Shares in Tesco rise 2 percent to be the top gainer on a retreating FTSE 100, as the world's number 3 retailer reports full-year results and unveils a 1 billion pound ($1.59 billion) plan to revive its UK business and win back market share.

Tesco says group profit before tax and one-off items rose 1.6 percent to 3.9 billion pounds in the year to Feb. 25, 2012.

Shore Capital says Tesco beat its pretax profit expectations and "importantly ... today's update gives some more confidence to the market and investors that a cycle of profit warnings has not commenced".

Tesco shares have fallen 18 percent in 2012, compared with a 3.5 percent gain on the FTSE 100, after its profit warning late last year and a poor performance over the Christmas period.

The retailer's shares trade on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4 times in comparison with peers Wm Morrison Supermarkets and Sainsbury, which trade on 10.3 times and 11 times, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Traders said Tesco trades at a justified discount to both Sainsbury and Wm Morrison, which have accelerating earnings, and Seymour Pierce says it is hard to see anything other than pedestrian earnings growth from Tesco over the next three years.

($1 = 0.6279 British pounds)

