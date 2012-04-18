Shares in Heineken rise to a four-year high after Europe's largest beer maker reports a greater than expected rise in first-quarter sales.

Heineken's stock is up 4.1 percent, topping a flat FTSEurofirst 300 , having traded almost its entire full-day volume average less than an hour after the opening bell, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The Dutch group sold 4.7 percent more beer by volume on a like-for-like basis in the January-March period with revenue increasing by 6.8 percent. The volume growth was more than double the rate the market had expected.

"The first quarter is seasonally less significant in terms of profit contribution for Heineken but nonetheless gives an important insight into trading conditions and consumer confidence in some of the group's key markets prior to the key summer trading months," Davy says in a note.

Heineken's numbers boost fellow brewer Carlsberg, up 3.5 percent. Beverage companies Remy Cointreau and Davide Campari also rise sympathy, gaining 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

To read more on Heineken results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net