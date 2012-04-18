The French economy faces risks from higher labour costs and its debt dynamics, says Credit Suisse, recommending that investors focus on companies with high sales outside Europe.

"We would underweight domestic France: it is slightly expensive on P/E relative, underperforms when the OAT/Bund spread rises - and government spending is high, at 56 percent of GDP, and, when more people rely on it than not, it's harder to cut," its strategists say in a note.

They forecast that the yield spread on French government debt versus Germany will rise to 150 basis points from 125.

Domestic-focused companies which look expensive on CS's valuation include Eiffage, GDF Suez and Carrefour. However the bank has a 'benchmark' stance on the CAC 40 index, noting that only of the sales of its companies come from France.

"France is the third cheapest market in Europe - after Greece and Italy - with the P/B (price-to-book) relative close to all-time lows," the strategists say, recommending stocks such as Publicis, Michelin and EdF.

