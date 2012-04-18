The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower in early deals, lagging a 0.1 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, and 0.2 percent rise by the FTSE 250 indx.

Promethean World sheds 16.7 percent as the interactive learning technology firm says budget cuts by public schools in the United States hit its first quarter, prompting Investec Securities and Peel Hunt to both cut their respective ratings to "hold".

Phytopharm gains more than 12 percent after a research update, which it says further supports the efficacy of Cogane in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - a disease of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.

"This proof-of-concept trial represents an important scientific and commercial milestone for Phytopharm, and could point to a potential adjunct therapeutic use for Cogane in Parkinson's Disease therapy," Merchant Securities says in a note.

