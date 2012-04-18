Shares in Fresnillo rise 3.1 percent, making the Mexico-focused precious metals miner the top gainer on Britain's flat blue chip index, after it posts first quarter gold production ahead of its target and says its silver output is on track.

"There was a big outperformance in gold production, some 10 to 15 percent on where the company and the market was expecting. This was due to the higher throughput which suggests that higher gold production could be sustainable," says an analyst who declines to be named.

Numis Securities analyst Cailey Barker notes that the British mining sector as a whole was trading higher and calls Fresnillo's first quarter production neutral to mildy positive.

