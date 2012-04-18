Shares in Accor PA> gain 0.5 percent, outperforming weaker French blue chips, after Europe's largest hotel group delivers forecast-beating first-quarter sales and gives a positive outlook for the second quarter.

"Outlook was confident, and management expects Q1 trends to carry on in Q2," JPMorgan Cazenove analysts say in a note.

Separately, broker Kepler lifts its price target for Accor to 33 euros from 30 euros, reiterating a "buy" rating on the stock.

Accor's first quarter trends were for double-digit growth in emerging markets and a rebound in prices and room occupation rates in the United States.

