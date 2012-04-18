Shares in BHP Billiton gain 1.5 percent, the top performer in a stronger specialty mining & metals sector which helps limit the FTSE 100 index's modest falls, as the global group's third-quarter production report reassures, leading Barclays Capital to repeat its "overweight" stance on the stock.

"Overall a decent set of figures with the company delivering broadly in line with our modelling for the key divisions and reiterating guidance in iron ore, petroleum and copper which together make up 89 percent of FY12 EBIT," Barcap says in a note.

The broker points out that BHP Billiton's copper production was flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), in contrast to a 13 percent decline reported by peer Rio Tinto on Tuesday

"The main negatives were in coking coal where production fell 14 percent QoQ but sales were mitigated by stockpile reductions suggesting a sharper impact in this quarter due to lack of inventory cover," Barcap adds.

The broker says it would expect to make minimal changes to its 2012 earnings forecast for BHP Billiton as a result of the Q3 update, and retains its 2,400 pence price target on the stock.

