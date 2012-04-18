Shares in British oil firm Borders & Southern surge 33 percent on excitement about the results of drilling in the Falkland Islands, where the company is leading a closely-watched charge to look for oil to the south of the British-governed archipelago.

"The results are nearly on us. There's obviously nothing out at the moment but I guess it's just speculation as to a positive result," says an analyst who declines to be named.

Earlier this month, Borders, which declined comment on the share price move when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, said to expect results of the Darwin well in "a few weeks".

"I would presume it has to do with their drilling in the Falklands and the fact that they should be technically approaching target depth," says Panmure Gordon analyst Leila Reddy.

Oil exploration by British companies off the Falklands is irritating old wounds with Argentina and tensions between the two countries have risen this year, the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands.

Shares in Falkland Oil & Gas, which has oil exploration rights near to Borders' and is due to drill wells there later this year, also climb 19 percent.

