Shares in Kazakhmys fall 1.1 percent, underperforming its peer group and the FTSE 100 as ING downgrades its recommendation on the copper miner to "sell" from "hold" on concerns over higher costs, lower volumes and further capex increases among copper miners.

"All of the major EMEA copper producers have disappointed on production, operating cost and capex guidance for 2012," ING says in a note.

"While such disappointment (in terms of supply) vindicates our bullish thesis on the outlook for copper prices, we believe further disappointment should also be the starting point in assessing the earnings potential and valuation of individual copper stocks," the bank says.

ING says on very conservative assumptions it finds First Quantum still offers value, but Kazakhmys and Polish copper miner KGHM -- which it also cuts to "sell" -- do not.

Kazakhmys trades on a 12-month forward price earnings of 6.3 times and a predicted earnings surprise of -1.3 percent, compared with First Quantum on 15.1 times and -10.7 percent, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

In the year to date, Kazakhmys' shares have fallen 3.2 percent, while KGHM is up 27.3 percent and First Quantum has risen 11.5 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net