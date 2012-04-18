Shares in GKN shed 2.5 percent, having gained more than 6 percent at the start of the week, as the car and plane parts maker issues a solid first-quarter interim management statement, with traders citing ongoing uncertainties over reported plans for the British group to acquire Volvo's aerospace unit limiting upside momentum.

GKN says its trading profit rose 19 percent to 142 million pounds in the first three months of the year, on revenues 17 percent higher at 1.74 billion pounds, driven by a strong performance from its automotive business and acquisitions made last year.

Investec Securities points out that GKN's first-quarter results are slightly ahead of its estimates, demonstrating solid progress across the board.

"No mention of Volvo Aerospace is no surprise and, while we accept this could remain a limiting factor on the shares in the short term, we reiterate our view that deal-related downside risks are largely priced in around these levels," Investec says in a note, maintaining its "buy" rating and 240 pence target price on GKN.

Oriel Securities points out that while GKN's trading profit beat its estimate, the drop through to the pre-tax profit line of 125 million pounds is less than might have been expected as central costs totaled 7 million pounds, compared to the norm of 4-5 million pounds, reflecting costs incurred in looking at Volvo Aerospace.

Oriel also retains its "buy" rating on GKN with a 300 pence price target.

To see more on GKN's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net