Low volumes in cash equities - a key characteristic of the new year rally and blamed for increased market volatility - persist in Europe, but interest in derivatives is picking up, UBS notes.

"Cash equity average daily volumes (are) running slightly below March levels, declining on average by 12 percent year-on-year," UBS analyst Arnaud Giblat says.

On equity derivatives though, average daily volumes are up 13 percent versus the first quarter and, for April so far, 31 percent higher year-on-year.

"With the VIX at higher levels and with diverging views on quantitative easing, we expect derivatives volumes to continue to improve," Giblat says.

