Shares in Ashtead Group top the FTSE 250 leader board, up 5.8 percent, with the mid-cap index down 0.1 percent, as both Seymour Pierce and Jefferies International repeat "buy" ratings on the stock, citing a read-across from the first-quarter results of U.S. peers, United Rentals and RSC .

"Despite a still lacklustre US construction industry, 1Q12 (Jan-March) trading updates from United Rentals and RSC Holdings demonstrate the continued strength of the US equipment rental industry," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker says the very strong set of results from United Rentals and RSC give it a high degree of confidence in its expectations for Ashtead's fourth-quarter numbers.

"Yesterday's results from peers United Rentals and RSC show that the secular shift away from ownership of equipment towards renting remains strong. We stick with our buy recommendation on Ashtead as we believe it is well placed to benefit from this," Seymour Pierce says.

United Rentals agreed to buy RSC in December.

Meanwhile, Jefferies says United Rentals' 20.5 percent Q1 2012 rental revenue growth, a 5.5 percent consensus beat, underpins its longer-term investment case for Ashtead.

"Ashtead remains a key UK support services buy ahead of FY12 results on 21 June," Jefferies adds.

