Shares in Whitbread shed 1.3 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Panmure Gordon issues a cautious note on the coffee shops to hotels operator ahead of its full-year results, due on April 26.

"Whitbread's shares are trading close to a five-year high but the outlook has never been more uncertain. We expect Premier Inn RevPar (revenue per available room) to fall 1 percent this year despite the Olympics 'boost', and we are cautious on the prospects for its pub restaurant business," Panmure says in a note.

The broker says it expects Whitbread to report full-year 2012 pretax profit of 315 million pounds, but it thinks that consensus expectations of 333 million pounds for full-year 2013 may prove too optimistic - Panmure's forecast is 329 million pounds, and says it is "nervous".

"Yesterday's Q1 sales update from Accor suggested that Whitbread may be losing market share, and we think either a regearing of the balance sheet or a demerger of Costa highly unlikely; likewise, a private equity bid when the pension deficit is circa 500 million pounds," the broker adds, reiterating its "hold" and 1,768 pence target price on Whitbread.

