The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent around midday, just outperforming bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps, both off 0.5 percent.

Zenergy Power drops 30 percent as the non-superconductor technology specialist says, in an AGM trading update, that it currently has no firm orders in place which would secure the future of its trading business, and therefore it is considering other potential strategic options in parallel with work to secure a substantial order.

Promethean World sheds 19.5 percent as the interactive learning technology firm says budget cuts by public schools in the United States hit its first quarter, prompting Investec Securities and Peel Hunt to both cut their respective ratings for the stock to "hold".

