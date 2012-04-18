The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent firmer, in line with the midcaps, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.4 percent.

Zenergy Power plunges 26.6 percent as the non-superconductor technology specialist says, in an AGM trading update, that it currently has no firm orders in place which would secure the future of its trading business, and therefore it is considering other potential strategic options in parallel with work to secure a substantial order.

Phytopharm gains 6.5 percent after a research update, which it says further supports the efficacy of Cogane in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - a disease of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.

"This proof-of-concept trial represents an important scientific and commercial milestone for Phytopharm, and could point to a potential adjunct therapeutic use for Cogane in Parkinson's Disease therapy," Merchant Securities says in a note.

