A rush back into defensive shares last week shows investors are turning more pessimistic due to resurfacing sovereign debt concerns and a market "capitulation" might be getting closer, UBS says.

The bank says fund flows into food & beverage shares were the largest in more than 15 months last week, the healthcare sector continued to see "big inflows" and telecoms issues saw the highest inflows since UBS's records began in 2006.

"Investors raced back into 'safety' at the fastest pace since September last year," UBS says in a note. "With short term event risk (elections, sovereign debt issuance, etc) the pessimism could continue."

UBS says a further fall in cyclical versus defensive flows below their historical mean "could signal capitulation" for European markets.

It notes investors last week took profit on insurers, which recorded the biggest outflows since January 2009, on the back of renewed fears about their exposure to European sovereign debt.

The STOXX 600 Insurance index fell 3.9 percent last week, underperforming falls of around 1 percent for the healthcare and food & beverage indexes, while telecoms shed 2.9 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows.

On the upside, UBS says outflows on Spain's IBEX index are fading, signalling a "mass exodus" by retail investors may be nearing an end after five years.

The Ibex is down 17.4 percent so far this year and is trading just 5.6 percent clear of its post-Lehman low, Thomson Reuters data shows.

