Europe's top shares gain in early trade as Spain prepares to test investors appetite for risk at its auction of two- and 10-year bonds, while CaixaBank underperforms after its first-quarter profit plunged.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,053.01, having pared Tuesday's sharp gains in the previous session.

Investors will watch Spain's bond yields nervously as the debt auction comes the day after the country revealed that banks' bad loans surged to their highest since October 1994 in February. Spanish stocks are up 0.5 percent, having slipped 4 percent on Wednesday.

