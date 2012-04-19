The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.6 percent and the midcaps 0.4 percent firmer.

E2V Technologies jumps 9 percent after the electronic component maker says it now expects its full-year trading performance to be at the top end of its expectations, prompting Investec Securities to lift is target price for the firm to 200 pence from 155 pence.

Lavendon advances 1.1 percent after the rental-equipment firm says the progress it has made in the first quarter has been in line with its expectations, with revenues up 8 percent.

