Shares in Cable & Wireless Worldwide (C&W) dive 20 percent, topping Britain's FTSE midcap fallers' list in robust trading volume, after Tata Communications withdrew from the bidding race, leaving hopes pinned on Vodafone making an offer before today's deadline.

Vodafone, which in February said it was weighing an offer for the cable company, has until 1600 GMT to say if it will make a bid for C&W. Analysts had expected Tata to bid 40-45 pence per share for C&W.

"Certainly we expect CWW shareholders will be disappointed if both bidders walk away at this stage without an opportunity to evaluate potential bids themselves," Espirito Santo says in a note.

C&W's share price closed at 37 pence on Wednesday, having rallied nearly 90 percent since the potential takeover interest became public mid-February.

"My feeling is that if Vodafone is not prepared to offer let's say 45 pence, either the board or Cable & Wireless investors would turn the offer down and maybe both wouldn't accept it," Charles Stanley analyst Tom Gidley-Kitchin says.

"I think Cable & Wireless has a plan B - they can get there on their own. It'll just take quite a long time," he says.

Nearly two times the 90-day daily average of C&W shares had been traded by 0832 GMT, compared to just 32 percent on the FTSE 250 index.

Shares in Vodafone rise 0.6 percent, the third biggest individual points contributor to the FTSE 100 index.

($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)