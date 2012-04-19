Shares in ASML climb 4.3 percent, the third biggest gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 and extending the previous session's sharp rise, as brokers raise their target prices and estimates following the chip equipment maker's third-quarter update on Wednesday.

JP Morgan, Natixis, ING and Morgan Stanley raise their respective target prices on ASML, while Barclays ups theirs the most to 45 euros from 39 euros, keeping its overweight stance.

At 38.85 euros, ASML's shares are at their highest level in 12 years and Barclays says ASML's long-term positioning remains as strong as ever.

"We anticipate continued positive revisions to consensus (earnings growth) over the coming quarters to drive shares higher," Barclays says in a note.

ASML trades on a smartestimate 12-month forward price to earnings of 13.1 times, with a predicted earnings surprise over the next year of 2.3 percent, compared with peer Canon on 14.9 times and 0.6 percent, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

