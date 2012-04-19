Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown advance 4.2 percent, making the investment manager the top performer on Britain's FTSE 100 index, after it issues a first-quarter trading update which Singer Capital Markets describes as strong, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown's total assets under administration increased by 2.6 billion pounds to 26 billion pounds ($41.68 billion) over the period, ahead of Singer's 25.5 billion pounds estimate.

"Despite a slowdown in the wider market, HL continues to demonstrate good growth highlighting the resilience of the business model. The group maintains a strong capital position and is highly cash generative supporting good dividend growth," Singer says in a note.

The broker says that despite a premium PE rating, Hargreaves Lansdown achieves the highest return on equity in the sector and provides an above-average yield.

Hargreaves Lansdown trades on a current PE of 22, compared with Ashmore and Schroders on 14.6 and 12.4 respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Trading volumes in Hargreaves Lansdown are robust, at nearly one-and-a-half times the 90-day daily average by 1017 GMT, against 29 percent for the FTSE 100 index.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)